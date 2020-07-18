Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,576.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,446.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,363.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

