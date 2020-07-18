Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 119.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,034.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,448.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,364.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.