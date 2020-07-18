Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Trimmed by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,576.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,446.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,363.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,035.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

