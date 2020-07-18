Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,448.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,364.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,034.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.41.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

