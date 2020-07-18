Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 12,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 7,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,513.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,446.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,365.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,033.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,577.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,589.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

