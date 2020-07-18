Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €175.00 ($196.63) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.67% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($215.73) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($241.57) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €202.00 ($226.97) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €204.00 ($229.21).

ALV opened at €185.52 ($208.45) on Thursday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($232.36). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €180.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €184.34.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

