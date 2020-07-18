Allena Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNA) Buy Rating Reiterated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of ALNA opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

