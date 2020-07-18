Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.26.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $617.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.66 and its 200 day moving average is $211.28. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $151.85 and a twelve month high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.