Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Alector alerts:

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $23.51 on Thursday. Alector has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). Alector had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 556.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 4,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $138,050.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $41,982.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,720 shares of company stock valued at $705,733. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alector by 18.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alector by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 140,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 7.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.