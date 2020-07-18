Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) PT Raised to $64.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 146.72% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

ALBO opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.82% and a negative net margin of 730.55%. On average, analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 867,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 243,670 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

