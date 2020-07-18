AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Raised to $72.00

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALRM. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on AlarmCom from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.25.

AlarmCom stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.51. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $191,907.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,615.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 5,616,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $264,254,019.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,701,242 shares of company stock valued at $269,439,086. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

