Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

AGI stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,330,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 461,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

