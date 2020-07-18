Alamos Gold Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$237.48 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$14.11 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 83.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.78, for a total value of C$294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$842,796.54. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.18, for a total transaction of C$111,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,845,922.76. Insiders sold 257,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,221 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

