Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, June 12th. HSBC upgraded Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

