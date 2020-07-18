Akzo Nobel NV to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Akzo Nobel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AKZOY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

