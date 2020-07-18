Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AKBA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.57.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $74,413.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $54,073.28. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 221,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 166,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 439,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 31,243 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

