Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $112.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,087,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 431,464 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6,529.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,187,000 after acquiring an additional 357,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,559,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

