Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Air Products & Chemicals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 553.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Air Products & Chemicals has a payout ratio of 63.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals to earn $9.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

NYSE:APD opened at $294.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.57. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $295.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

