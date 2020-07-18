Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.55.

Get Air Canada alerts:

TSE:AC opened at C$16.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$52.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.78.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.15) by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.