Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,093,652,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.92.

NYSE BABA opened at $249.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.70 and its 200-day moving average is $211.11. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $634.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.