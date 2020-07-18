Agree Realty (ADC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. On average, analysts expect Agree Realty to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ADC opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADC. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

