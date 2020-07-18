Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

