Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $131,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.