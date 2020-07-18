Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average is $94.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

