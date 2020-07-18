Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFMD. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Affimed has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 135.64% and a negative net margin of 280.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

