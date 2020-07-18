Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

AJRD opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.44. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $278,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

