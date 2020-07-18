ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Trading 18.7% Higher

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)’s share price traded up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, 5,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 388% from the average session volume of 1,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $374.70 million, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ADVA Optical Networking SE will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

