Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADUS. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.75.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.25. Addus Homecare has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $104.56. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

