Addison Capital Co Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 5.2% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

