Addison Capital Co Has $356,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 636,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $2,398,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 208,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Shares of CVX opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

