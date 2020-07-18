ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) PT Raised to $100.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACMR. BidaskClub raised shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 0.73. ACM Research has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $91.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.92.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $294,251.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 14,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,609 shares of company stock worth $2,005,944. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

