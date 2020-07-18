Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

ACIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72. Acacia Communications has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $233,749.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $456,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,828 shares of company stock worth $1,076,411 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,179.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 71.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

