ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Dorothy E. Puhy Sells 7,500 Shares

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $284.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.94. ABIOMED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $285.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.71.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.40.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

