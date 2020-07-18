AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AbbVie by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $100.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.77. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.