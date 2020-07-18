AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after buying an additional 1,344,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $100.48 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.