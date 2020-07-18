AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after buying an additional 3,459,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $100.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.77. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

