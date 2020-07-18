AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,348 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $88,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Shares of ABBV opened at $100.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.77. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.