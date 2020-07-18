AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is Trust Co. of Vermont’s 9th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,749 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.6% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in AbbVie by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $100.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

