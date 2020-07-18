Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.84. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY20 guidance to at least $3.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $96.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average is $87.47. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.