Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to at least $3.25 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $171.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.