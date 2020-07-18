Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.86. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.25 EPS.

NYSE:ABT opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.47. The company has a market cap of $171.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.13.

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

