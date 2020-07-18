AAR (NYSE:AIR) Cut to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks cut shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AAR’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.17.

NYSE AIR opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. AAR has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of AAR by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

