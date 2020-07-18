9,977 Shares in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 26.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 159.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 17,754 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

WSBF opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.23.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

