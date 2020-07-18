9,513 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Acquired by First Command Bank

First Command Bank bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 550,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $6,238,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,026,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 438,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $100,718.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,385.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,838 shares of company stock valued at $205,208. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $12.16 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

