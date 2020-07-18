8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Vikram Verma Sells 793 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO Vikram Verma sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $12,140.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $43,281.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE EGHT opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,690.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 786.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.