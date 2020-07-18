755,681 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 755,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

