7,375 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Asset Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,853,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

T stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

