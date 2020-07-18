7,320 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJK opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

