592 Shares in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $433.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $475.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.29 and a 200-day moving average of $293.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $94,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,484 shares of company stock valued at $103,325,919. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.07.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

