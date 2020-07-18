5,667 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by First Command Bank

First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Carrier Global stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

